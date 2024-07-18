Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic announce separation: ‘decided to mutually part ways’

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their separation. The couple released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to part ways mutually. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation on their relationship status and hours after Natasa reportedly left Mumbai with their son Agastya. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic said they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son together.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways,” the cricketer said in his Instagram post shared Thursday evening. “We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.

"This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the statement read.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020, and they welcomed their son Agastya in the same year. “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” the couple said.

Their statement ended with a request for privacy. “We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” it concluded.

Rumours about the couple's divorce had been rife for months. They gained steam when Natasa removed the the “Pandya” surname from her Instagram name.