Natasa Stankovic posts 1st pic from ‘home sweet home’ after flying out of Mumbai with son Agastya

Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful picture titled “home sweet home.” The actor and model reportedly left Mumbai a few days ago with her son Agastya. This is her first post since departing the city. Natasa Stankovic shared the image as her Instagram story after departing Mumbai with her son. (Screengrab, Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

The photo captures a seemingly endless, empty road stretching towards a horizon bathed in a clear sky. The perspective hints at the shot being taken from a balcony. Lush green trees line the road on either side. The entire image evokes a sense of tranquillity. She used the hashtag #homesweethome in the photo and also two emoticons.

Take a look at the photo here:

Natasa Stankovic's 1st pic after flying out of Mumbai with son Agastya. (Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married in 2020, and they welcomed their son Agastya in the same year. Last month, a Reddit post sparked a rumour of divorce, though the couple has not yet confirmed anything officially.

The Reddit post claimed that Natasa had deleted all photos of Hardik Pandya from her social media, except the ones with their son. It also said that the couple are not posting anything about each other on social media.

Natasa's social media silence after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win added fuel to the gossip. While Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, and his sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, shared individual posts to appreciate the cricketer, people were quick to point out that Natasa did not share on social media. However, she liked a post Krunal shared about his brother's struggles and achievements.

“I am sitting here and having my coffee, just had a random thought as people, how quick are we in judging,” Natasa, a few days ago, shared in her Instagram story.