Natasa Stankovic hearts Krunal Pandya’s tearjerker Instagram post about brother Hardik Pandya

“It’s almost been a decade since Hardik and I started playing professional cricket. And the last few days have been like a fairy tale that we’ve dreamt off. Like every countryman I’ve lived this through our teams heroics and I couldn’t be more emotional with my brother being at the heart of it,” Krunal Pandya wrote.

He talked about Hardik’s struggles and shared how, as a brother, he felt “very, very bad”. “From booing, to people saying all kinds of nasty things, at the end of the day, we all forgot that he is just a human being who also has emotions,” Krunal posted. He proudly shared about his brother’s resilience and how he stayed focused on his ultimate objective - the World Cup.

“I have immense respect for you, my bachhu,” he wrote and concluded his post after adding lines about how Hardik always comes back stronger despite criticisms.

His post has been liked over two million times. Both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic liked the post. It is the first time since India’s T20 World Cup win that Natasa reacted to a post about Hardik.

This comes amid rumours of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce. The rumours started with a Reddit post. In the post, a Reddit user claimed that the couple had stopped posting about each other on social media.

“Love you, my brother. You are my pillar of strength. Nothing would have been possible without you (sic),” Hardik Pandya wrote in the comments section while reacting to his sibling’s post.

Krunal’s wife, Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, also reacted and posted, “My boys.” She concluded her comment with a heart emoticon.