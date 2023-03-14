Harsh Goenka shares hair-raising video of a driver manoeuvring a tractor with its front wheels up

The internet is filled with all kinds of videos. If you are looking for something funny, cute, scary, or even knowledgeable, all you need to do is type in the keywords, and you will discover ample content. Among such content, certain hair-raising videos often go viral. One such video was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka. In the clip, you can see a driver manoeuvring an overloaded tractor, but this video has a twist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Scenes….only in India!!" wrote Harsh Goenka in the post's caption. In the video, a tractor can be seen navigating a road curve. The front wheels are visibly elevated. The driver slowly and steadily backs the tractor on the curvy road. Many people look at him in amazement. The video was originally shared on Twitter by @MotorOctane.

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was made just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 3000 times. The post also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Looks like Automobile companies need to add this in quality assurance test cases. Another use case, probably companies may not have thought of." Another person added, "Really funny, dangerous, and unbelievable in all respects." "Only great quality tires can pull off something like this," shared a third.