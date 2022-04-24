Harsh Goenka shares video of cute little girl posing as restaurant server. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This funny video that has been reshared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka shows how a little girl poses as a restaurant server.
The little girl posing as restaurant server in this Twitter video reshared by Harsh Goenka. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 05:09 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are familiar with Harsh Vardhan Goenka and the kind of posts he shares on his social media platforms, then you probably have a fair idea that these feel-good shares are enough to make people's days. Just like this one video that he has shared on his Twitter handle which involves a little girl and a cute exchange she has.

The video shows the little girl coming towards the camera and asking the person recording what they would like to have that day. It is important to note that the little girl is acting like she is the server at a restaurant and will bring out whatever dish that the person recording asks for. But this is the most hilarious part of the video as this person ends up asking for something that the little girl gets quite a bit confused about.

The text inserted in the video reads, “What an honest restaurant, I love it.” It shows the girl straight up letting the person recording know that she does not serve “some peace and quiet” just like they had asked for. Harsh Goenka captioned this video by writing, “So cute.” It was accompanied by a few smiling faces with heart emojis.

Watch the video right here:

Harsh Goenka is the current chairman of the Indian RPG Group conglomerate and is known to share such funny and positive content on his social media handles.

The video has been posted on Twitter on April 23 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww.’ It has also received more than 22,000 views on it so far.

A Twitter user wrote, “Honesty at its best, only little kids can have... Little bundle of joy!” “Very cute indeed,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Really cute and honest.”

What are your thoughts on this Twitter share by Harsh Goenka?

