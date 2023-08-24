Harsh Goenka's post on 'people complaining about unemployment' sparks debate

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on people complaining about unemployment. However, soon after he shared the tweet, it sparked a debate and left people divided. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares Mark Zuckerberg's 'success formula'. Watch)

Harsh Goenka recently shared a tweet regarding the unemployment in India.

"People in our country complain of unemployment. My own problem is to find skilled people in our business. We want construction workers- we can’t find enough! We want truck drivers- huge shortage! We want plantation workers- they are not available! Can’t understand the solution. Do we need to mechanize more to reduce the needs of people? Do people not want to work and live on doles? Do we need to do more towards skill development? Do we need a digital platform that matches employees and employers effectively?" wrote Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

Take a look at the post shared by Harsh Goenka here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The post has also received close to 4,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this tweet:

An individual wrote, "Bitter truth is skill training centres hardly find students. Our youth want only white-collar jobs, no blue-collar jobs even if they pay well. Advert for peon or clerk you will get 1000s of applicants."

A second said, "There is nothing one can do to fix people who do not want to work. We just need to focus on automation and skill training."

A third shared, "Same holds good in our professional field also. The dedication, skills & commitment is comparatively lower in present times than the times when we qualified."

In contrast, someone posted, "Root cause: Lack of respect - truck drivers, carpenters, masons, all are looked down upon by the middle class and hence we don't want our kids to become one. Informal job contracts - They don't get jobs but gigs. Try hiring truck drivers like you hire sales people and see if you don't get them. Of course, all the other problems are there - but these are the root cause." (Also Read: Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka congratulate ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan-3)

Another added, "Sir, as a business house, you know your requirements and skill sets. You should set up your own skill centres or tie up with existing centres for your specific requirements. You can give a joint certification and absorb them. You can offer them free skill training and deduct it from their salary."

“The problem is the salary offered to skilled labour in India; we offer much less than what they would get if they go outside India, Indian skilled labour is not shy of working but needs money commensurate to hard work.. thats where the problem lies,” expressed a third.