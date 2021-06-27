Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana? Cute video goes viral

“Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana, well now you have,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The image shows a keeper feeding banana to a gecko.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)

If you’re looking for some cute animal video to make your day brighter, this clip involving a gecko may be what the doctor ordered. Shared on Instagram by The Reptile Zoo, the video will leave you smiling and may also prompt you to say “Aww.”

“Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana, well now you have,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The post is complete with several hashtags #thereptilezoo, #lizard, #gecko, and #lizard. The video opens to show one of the keepers of the zoo offering some mashed banana to the reptile.

Take a look at the amazing video shared on Instagram:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered tons of likes. Till now it has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“At first it was like 'Gurrlll hell nah',” joked an Instagram user. “Such a cute little chonk,” shared another. “So beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the cute video of the gecko eating banana?

