Hawk got stuck in a picnic table in New York and was rescued. Watch bird video

When animals and birds come too close to civilization, they often get themselves caught up in situations that are not the most favourable. Just like this one red-tailed hawk that unfortunately got itself trapped on a picnic table. And the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation took to their Facebook page in order to share a video of this bird getting rescued.

The Facebook video was uploaded with the caption that reads, “On April 4, Orleans County ECO Fonda responded to a complaint of a hawk in distress at Lakeside State Park in the town of Carlton. When Officer Fonda arrived, he found a juvenile red-tailed hawk with its leg caught in a picnic table, unable to free itself. ECO Fonda safely freed the hawk from its precarious perch and released it unharmed.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video has been posted on Facebook on April 18 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who praised the rescue efforts. It has also received more than 5.4 lakh views on it so far. And the numbers only keep shooting up.

A Facebook user wrote, “Great! So glad someone was hiking there and knew who to call! Such an unlikely situation for the hawk!” “Great job, glad to see that the bird was uninjured....Thank you officer.” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “God Bless you! Thank You so much for your help and compassion for our wildlife! You picked the very right career!” A fourth hilariously commented, “Not even a thank you for the ECO. Such an ungrateful hawk.” The comment was accompanied with a laughing face emoji.

What are your thoughts on this video of the rescued hawk?

