‘He was actually masturbating while staring at me’: Gurgaon resident accuses Thar driver of ‘creepy behaviour’

A Reddit user shared a video alleging it shows a driver who pulled up his Thar in the middle of the road and started masturbating while looking at the Gurgaon resident standing on a balcony. A Gurgaon resident shared a video on Reddit which has sparked outrage. (Screengrab)

“So I was talking to a friend on my balcony when a guy pulled up in the middle of the road in a black Thar. At first, I thought he was just sitting there, but then I noticed movement and realised he was actually masturbating while staring at me. I rushed inside, told my roommate, and we started recording from the curtains of our room,” the Reddit user wrote.

The individual added, “On playback, we saw him reclined in his seat, shamelessly looking at us and gesturing while continuing. This went on for about 10 minutes until another friend boldly went out to film him directly, which threw him off and he got irritated because he was interrupted in the middle of the act and thus drove off before he could get caught!! This did not even happen very late at night, it was just 12:20 am, and in a city like Gurgaon near Medanta hospital.”

The Redditor concluded the post with a video which shows a person inside a car at the side of a road.

Social media is furious:

An individual wrote, “One word: Disgusting.” Another added, “WT**! Did you get his number? If so, I think you should report it.” The OP responded, “The guy was standing at an angle where we could not see his number plate, while we tried to record him running away, he just drove off too fast.”

Another commented, “You should still file a police report and give them this video. It's good to have a paper trail of his criminal behaviour in case he shows up again, and you can get his car number. Also, please be vigilant, and sorry you were victimised in this disgusting manner.”

A third posted, “That is not just creepy, it's concerning too. Aren't there any cameras on the street? Are there nearby shops on that road? You have the timestamp and will only have to check the cameras for that time, and report further.” A fourth shared, “People are hitting a new low daily.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)