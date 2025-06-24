DNA on teddies exposes Indian student’s perverted act inside woman's room in UK

An Indian student in the United Kingdom has admitted to breaking into a fellow student’s room and masturbating on her bed cover and soft toys. Udkarsh Yadav, an undergraduate student at Northumbria University, Newcastle, broke into a female undergraduate student’s room while she was away on Christmas break and carried out the "disgusting and selfish" act, as per a report in Chronicle Live. Udkarsh Yadav, a student in Newcastle, has admitted to the burglary and the sex act.

Who is Udkarsh Yadav?

Udkarsh Yadav is an 18-year-old Indian student enrolled in UK’s Northumbria University. He is an undergraduate student studying civil engineering. His father owns a construction business in India.

What did Udkarsh Yadav do?

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Yadav broke into another student’s room in a student accommodation during Christmas break. The occupant of that room, a female undergraduate student, was away for the holidays at the time of the break-in.

Once inside the room, Yadav committed a sex act on her bedcovers and teddy bears. He ejaculated on the covers and the teddy bears before leaving.

How did he gain access to the room?

The Indian student got into the room by using a gym key card that allowed access to all rooms at Trinity Square, Gateshead, reported Chronicle Live. The room was located in a Northumbria University accommodation. However, a university error allowed Yadav to use the gym key card to enter the room which was not his own.

How was his crime discovered?

According to a report in Express UK, the victim returned after Christmas break to find a crusty “white substance” on her bed cover and teddy bears.

Prosecutor Jennifer Coxon told the court that key card data initially exposed Yadav as the suspect. Later, a DNA match tied him definitively to the crime.

Coxon said that Yadav made no response or admission when he was first interviewed. However, after being presented with DNA evidence, he admitted to the break-in and the sex act.

What did the Indian student say?

Yadav, 18, reportedly claimed that he was “overcome with desire” during the perverted act.

“He was re-interviewed and the DNA evidence was put to him. He admitted the offence, stating he was overcome with desire and he was aware that the gym cards were set up incorrectly, which allowed access to all rooms,” prosecutor Jennifer Coxon told the court.

What is his punishment?

The civil engineering student has escaped with a suspended sentence. He will also have to do 200 hours of unpaid work and compensate the victim for the teddy bears and the bed covers.

He was sentenced to 14 months suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, 200 hours unpaid work and £117 compensation for three Jellycat soft toys and bed covers.