Heard of omelette in jeera soda and Oreo biscuits? This Kolkata eatery serves it

As long as there is the Internet and the drive to innovate foods that are simply unthinkable, people will continuously get to know of different kinds of fusion foods that might confuse them entirely. Due to people's enthusiasm for experimentation and blending existing recipes to create something new, fusion foods have become the newest fad on the Internet. People online seem to enjoy some of these trials, while others are frequently called absurd. This time, the new fusion food that has taken social media by storm is the omelette that has been made in jeera soda and some crumbled Oreo biscuits.

A street vendor in Kolkata is shown in a video posted to YouTube, prepping his unique treat by heating a frying pan with a few droplets of oil. The video starts off seemingly normal, but as the vendor pours a tiny bottle of jeera soda into the pan, things start to get strange. The street vendor fills the big pan with the beverage and crumbled Oreo biscuits. At the very end of the video, the street vendor garnishes the dish with more crushed biscuits, chopped onions, chillies, and coriander, as well as a squeeze of lemon juice.

Watch the interesting food fusion right here:

Uploaded to YouTube, the video has gotten almost 12,000 views. It has been shared on the YouTube channel named Yum Yum India which has over 8.73 lakh subscribers.

One comment on Instagram reads, "That doesn't look like a good match honestly." "Where is the omelette?" another user asks. A third replied, "Are you okay?"