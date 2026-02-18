'Heartbeat of our work was gone': Content creator couple says Meta suspension wiped out 10 years of work overnight
A content creator couple has claimed that Meta suspended their pages without any warning, wiping out 10 years of work overnight.
An Indian content creator couple has claimed that Meta suspended their social media accounts without warning, wiping out nearly a decade of work and threatening the livelihood of their team. In a post shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay, Prasad Vedpathak, founder of ‘Ur Indian Consumer’ (UIC), recounted how the sudden suspension of their pages left them stunned.
“Meta didn’t just suspend our pages UIC and Prasika, it wiped out our efforts of 10 years, overnight,” Prasad wrote, adding that the notification cited “Community Guidelines violations” but did not specify what had gone wrong or which handle was responsible.
Prasad said his journey began in 2014 when he was a mechanical engineer with “a camera and a vision” to tell stories that mattered to Indian consumers. What started as a passion project soon grew into a full-fledged venture, prompting his wife Deepika to leave her stable government job at the Mantralaya to join him.
“People thought we were crazy to leave the ‘security’ of those jobs, but we knew we were building something special,” he said.
Over the years, the couple built a loyal following through tech reviews, food content and family-style vlogs, referring to their community as “Panchusena.” They also launched a merchandise brand called Zidd in 2017, selling products such as T-shirts and keychains.
However, Prasad said that his entrepreneurial journey has seen major disruptions before. When TikTok was banned in India in 2020, he said that they lost a business worth ₹5 crore “in a single night.” Despite the setback, the duo pivoted to Instagram, rebranded as ‘Prasika,’ and rebuilt their presence to over 900,000 followers.
“But last week, history repeated itself,” he wrote.
Calling the Instagram page the “heartbeat” of their work, Prasad emphasised that the suspension is not merely about losing a profile but their primary source of income. “We have a dedicated 6-member team, and their salaries and their families’ security depend entirely on that platform,” he said, likening the experience to “watching your home be demolished while you stand outside with no key.”
While acknowledging the opportunities Instagram had provided them over the years, the creators urged Meta to review their case. “Today, we aren’t asking for fame; we are simply making a humble request for the Meta team to look into our case. We want to protect our team and reconnect with our family, our ‘Aamchi Manas.’ We just want to come home,” the post read.
Social media reactions
The story has resonated with many online. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “A decade of courage, trust and truth cannot be erased by a notification. Storms may silence pages, but never purpose. You’ve risen before from ashes; may justice stand beside you and may your digital home return stronger, steadier, and brighter than ever.”
“This happened with my brand as well. Even after spending lacs on meta ads. Never pointing out what really breached their guidelines,” shared another.
“Platforms are unpredictable and sometimes unfair. That’s why depending fully on social media for income can be risky. Social media income should be treated as an opportunity or bonus, not the only foundation. More power to you and your team,” wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism.