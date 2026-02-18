'Heartbeat of our work was gone': Content creator couple says Meta suspension wiped out 10 years of work overnight

An Indian content creator couple has claimed that Meta suspended their social media accounts without warning, wiping out nearly a decade of work and threatening the livelihood of their team. In a post shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay, Prasad Vedpathak, founder of ‘Ur Indian Consumer’ (UIC), recounted how the sudden suspension of their pages left them stunned. The couple said that Meta suspended their social media accounts without warning. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

“Meta didn’t just suspend our pages UIC and Prasika, it wiped out our efforts of 10 years, overnight,” Prasad wrote, adding that the notification cited “Community Guidelines violations” but did not specify what had gone wrong or which handle was responsible.

Prasad said his journey began in 2014 when he was a mechanical engineer with “a camera and a vision” to tell stories that mattered to Indian consumers. What started as a passion project soon grew into a full-fledged venture, prompting his wife Deepika to leave her stable government job at the Mantralaya to join him.

“People thought we were crazy to leave the ‘security’ of those jobs, but we knew we were building something special,” he said.

Over the years, the couple built a loyal following through tech reviews, food content and family-style vlogs, referring to their community as “Panchusena.” They also launched a merchandise brand called Zidd in 2017, selling products such as T-shirts and keychains.

However, Prasad said that his entrepreneurial journey has seen major disruptions before. When TikTok was banned in India in 2020, he said that they lost a business worth ₹5 crore “in a single night.” Despite the setback, the duo pivoted to Instagram, rebranded as ‘Prasika,’ and rebuilt their presence to over 900,000 followers.

“But last week, history repeated itself,” he wrote.