Heartwarming story of a dad who drove a school bus leaves people emotional

The post has won people's hearts and may have the safe effect on you too.
The image was shared along with the post.(Reddit/@TheBigRedBeardo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:03 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of feel-good stories that may also leave you emotional, here’s the tale of a dad and the sweet bond he forged with a student while driving a school bus. Shared on Reddit, the story is absolutely wholesome.

The story has been posted on the platform a few days ago. The caption shared along with a picture describes the incident in detail. “My dad lost his job during covid. He drove school bus to make ends meet. He recently got his old job back and stopped driving. A boy from his bus stopped by his house the other day just to “talk birds”. They connected on his bus route talking about birds,” it reads.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 84,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of heartfelt comments from people. The popularity of the post also prompted Reddit to highlight it in one of their shares on Instagram. Along with a screenshot of the post, they also shared a few comments.

Take a look:

What are your thoughts on the post?

