Hedgehog gets stuck in a drain, video shows how it was rescued

There is something wholesome about watching the videos that showcase people rescuing animals stuck in uncomfortable situations. They often leave people with a happy feeling. Just like this video shared on Facebook which shows people joining hands to rescue a hedgehog stuck in a drain. The video was shared by a NGO East Sussex WRAS.

A detailed caption is also shared along with the video. It explains that the organization received a call about a hedgehog stuck in a drain running across a car park. In the next few lines, the explained the rescue process in details.

“The drain which was made from concrete blocks which runs horizontally across the car park with a narrow slit along the top to drain water away, was over 100 metres in length. There was no obvious way the hedgehog could get in from the car park and rescuers and residents were baffled by how the hedgehog got inside,” they wrote.

They also added how finally they were able to continue with the process with help of firefighters. “Once they arrived the fire officers were also unsure how to get into the gap easily. They tried various tools to loosen one of the concrete blocks which formed the drain but without any luck. After trying their best not to destroy the concrete block, they were left with no other option but to break the concrete block open using a tool normally used to force open car doors at road accidents,” they added. Finally, they were able to rescue the animal.

In the concluding lines, the organization mentioned that the hedgehog is presently under care and will soon be released into the wild.

Take a look at the video and the entire post:

The video, since being shared, has gathered various appreciative comments from people.

“Thank you so much everyone , love our firemen & it's so nice to always see them helping our wildlife & now this poor hedgehog too,” wrote a Facebook user. “Poor little guy, so lucky to be saved. Must be traumatised by the experience,” shared another. “Well done residents, well done Fire brigade and well done WRAS!” praised a third.

