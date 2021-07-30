Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Do you love momos? Does eating momos instantly bring a smile to your face? While reading this, are you wondering if you should get yourself a plate of steaming hot momos, because, why not? If you’re nodding in agreement, this hilarious video will make you laugh out loud. The clip shows how it’s difficult to resist momos and this delicious snack can make anyone happy, even Loki, the God of Mischief.

Instagram user ‘sortedsaluja’ posted a video to show how to “convince you angry friend”. No prizes for guessing, the solution is in a plate of tasty momos. But what does Loki have to do with all this? Well, we’ll just leave you to see the video to find out. The clip may leave you laughing out loud.

Watch the funny video below:

Posted on July 14, the video has collected over 89,000 likes and counting. Several people have posted videos for the share.

“Too much creativity,” shared an individual. “Damn relatable,” wrote another. “This is so cute,” posted a third. “Momos for life,” reacted a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

