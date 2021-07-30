Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
trending

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

The Instagram video shows how it’s difficult to resist momos and this delicious snack can make anyone happy, even Loki.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Instagram user ‘sortedsaluja’ posted a video to show how to “convince you angry friend”. The solution is in momos. (Instagram/sortedsaluja)

Do you love momos? Does eating momos instantly bring a smile to your face? While reading this, are you wondering if you should get yourself a plate of steaming hot momos, because, why not? If you’re nodding in agreement, this hilarious video will make you laugh out loud. The clip shows how it’s difficult to resist momos and this delicious snack can make anyone happy, even Loki, the God of Mischief.

Instagram user ‘sortedsaluja’ posted a video to show how to “convince you angry friend”. No prizes for guessing, the solution is in a plate of tasty momos. But what does Loki have to do with all this? Well, we’ll just leave you to see the video to find out. The clip may leave you laughing out loud.

Watch the funny video below:

Posted on July 14, the video has collected over 89,000 likes and counting. Several people have posted videos for the share.

“Too much creativity,” shared an individual. “Damn relatable,” wrote another. “This is so cute,” posted a third. “Momos for life,” reacted a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
momo loki
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP