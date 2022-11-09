Hippo trying to do a barrel roll in water will put a smile on your face. Watch

If you frequently use social media and enjoy watching adorable animal videos, your explore page must be full of them. Whatever tricks an animal does, it never fails to make us smile. More than that, it can even turn around your day and make it better. So, if you are in search of another adorable animal video, you cannot miss out on this cute hippo trying to do a barrel roll.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Twitter handle of Cincinnati Zoo, you can see three hippos underwater. One of them, who seems to be a baby, is trying to perform a barrel roll. The post's caption read, "Fritz has been working hard on doing a barrel roll that his family is famous for. He hasn't done a full roll yet, but he's getting close!"

Take a look at the video of the hippo trying to perform a barrel roll:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared a day back. Since then, it has been viewed more than four lakh times and has 21,000 likes. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "I'm in love with this hippo family; thank you for sharing their updates." A second person wrote, "Aww, he's trying so hard!" "He's becoming a water ballerina like his sister!" said a third. A fourth user added, "They must be really happy if they play by doing barrel rolls. Go for it, Fritz

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON