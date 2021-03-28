Home / Trending / Holi 2021: Farah Khan hearts gymnast Parul Arora’s special routine Insta video
Holi 2021: Farah Khan hearts gymnast Parul Arora’s special routine Insta video

Holi 2021: Gymnast Parul Arora performs a special - and colourful - routine for the festival.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Holi 2021: The image shows snippets of Parul Arora's amazing festival routine.(Instagram/@parul_cutearora)

Holi is just a day away and many have already taken to social media to share wishes for others or to showcase how they’re preparing for the day. Among them is a video by gymnast Parul Arora which has now created quite a chatter online – so much so that Instagram also shared it on their official profile. The video shows Arora performing a special routine for Holi to the song Jai Jai Shivshankar Song from the film War. The video has now wowed many, including director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder.

“Color, love, exuberance and joy are central to #Holi, a festival that welcomes spring in Hindu communities around the world. “I usually celebrate Holi with family — rarely with friends,” says Indian student and national gold gymnastics medalist Parul Arora (@parul_cutearora). ‘But this time, we’ll have to be safe and can’t celebrate with everyone.’ To mark the moment, Parul prepared a very special (and colorful) routine,” reads the caption Instagram shared.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared some six hours ago, the video gathered more than 2.9 lakh likes, including one from Farah Khan Kunder. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were many who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this,” shared another. “It’s so beautiful,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video? Did it leave you amazed too?

