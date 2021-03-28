Home / Trending / ‘Holi as a form of art’: Apple’s festival-related post wows people. See pics
Holi 2021: Apple took to Instagram to share the incredible festival-related pictures.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Holi 2021: The image was shared on Apple's Instagram profile.(Instagram/@apple (Dhruvin S))

“Incredible”, “amazing,”, and “outstanding” – are among the many appreciative words you’ll be inclined to use after seeing the Holi-related images shared by Apple. Posted on the tech giant’s official Instagram profile, the pictures will leave you mesmerised.

In the caption, Apple mentioned that they commissioned photographer Dhruvin S to click the incredible images. They also shared a quote by the artist himself.

“Commissioned by Apple. In celebration of #Holi, photographer Dhruvin S. reframes how we look at traditional colorful Holi powder. ‘I never imagined Holi as a form of art. It’s almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don’t have to be a painter or an artist to do this’,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the images and prepare to get amazed:

Cute clip shows babies laughing hysterically at doggos. Watch

Bride who drove car on vidai shares her sweet love story

Baby takes first steps, dad reacts. Sweet video leaves people emotional

Holi 2021: Farah Khan hearts gymnast Parul Arora’s special routine Insta video

Since being posted some nine hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 4.6 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“They are incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love, love, love,” shared another. “Great art,” said a third.

What do you think of the Holi-related images? Did they wow you too?

