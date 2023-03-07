Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai and UP police departments talk about how ‘consent matters’ in their Holi posts

Mumbai and UP police departments talk about how ‘consent matters’ in their Holi posts

trending
Published on Mar 07, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Holi 2023: Mumbai and UP police departments took to Instagram to talk about the importance of consent.

Holi 2023: Mumbai Police shared this on Instagram to talk about consent.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Consent is a very crucial aspect that should never be taken for granted. Be it in a relationship or during celebrations of festivals like Holi, it matters. Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh (UP) police departments recently took to social media to remind just that. They shared posts to talk about how ‘consent matters’ during the festival of colours.

“Colour with Consent cause #HolyHai! Have a happy & safe Holi, Mumbai,” Mumbai Police Department wrote on Instagram. Alongside they also shared a striking creative. In the image, the text “Consent is Holy” is written across a pitch black background.

Take a look at the post:

Uttar Pradesh Police department too took to Instagram to share their post. “Wishing a happy #Holi to all! Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant. If you experience any harassment or assault, #Dial112 for police assistance,” they wrote and added the hashtag #HoliOverHooliganism. They also shared a creative that shows “Balam pichkari jo ‘without consent’ mujhe maari, toh 1090 pe calling ho gayi.”

Here’s the post:

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. An individual posted, “UP Police got no chills.” Another person added, “Mumbai Police is brilliant.” A third expressed, “Hahaha...good one!!!” A fourth wrote, “On point as usual.” Some also reacted to the posts using clapping emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral instagram mumbai police up police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP