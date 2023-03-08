Holi 2023: South Korean chef makes delicious gujiyas, netizens are impressed

Holi is here, and many people are celebrating it today and tomorrow. While this festival is known for colours, pichkaris, and water balloons, there is another thing that people love on Holi. Any guesses? Well, of course, we are talking about gujiyas. This crispy and sweet snack is popular during this festival, and many even make it at home. Now, a video of a South Korean chef making this dessert and perfecting it has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by Chef Kim Jiyeol, you can see him first preparing the dough of the gujiyas. Then he makes the filling. After both are ready, he fills this sweet snack, gives this sweet snack its classic look, and fries it. In the post's caption, he wrote, "Hi, happy #holi dear my friends!! Today I made #gujia. The special sweet that people eat on Holi. It's so nutty and delicious !! I hope you enjoy Holi tomorrow! thanks !!"

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 1700 times. Many have even commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual said, "Your Gujiya is looking so delicious, but unfortunately, I can't eat it. But I wish this Holi gives you a lot of happiness and success Happy Holi ." Another person added, "As always, looking so delicious! Happy Holi Chef" "Wow looks delicious," added a third.

