Hospital posts about baby born on February 22, 2022 at 2:22 am. That’s not all

February 22, 2022, when written in dd/mm/yyyy format forms “22022022” and that created a lot of chatter online. It intrigued people because it turned out that the date is not just a palindrome but an ambigram too. Now, another incident related to that special day has amazed people. It is about a baby born at 2:22 am on the “twosday” and that too in the delivery room number – you may have already guessed it – two.

Cone Health, a hospital network, took to Twitter to share a thread about the incident. “Today is an extra special “twos-day” for this newborn and her family! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2!” they wrote. In the next post, they added, “Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely.”

In yet another tweet on the same thread, they also expressed, “But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family! We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!”

Take a look at the posts:

Besides the post about Judah Grace, shares about two other babies born on the same day intrigued people too. Shared by Hackensack Meridian Health, the posts show pictures of two babies born to two different mothers.

Take a look at the posts:

What are your thoughts on the wonderful posts?

