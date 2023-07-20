HOT DOG! Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with these 5 deals

This Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day which means it's time for the nation to enjoy deals, promotions and freebies on this delicious food!

National Hot Dog Day 2023

Hot Dogs are the quintessential summertime snack. No picnic, campfire, or ballpark is complete without hot dogs. National Hot Dog Day has been celebrated for about 50 years now. Previously, it was celebrated when theHot Dog and Sausage Council andNorth American Meat Institute hosted its hot dog lunch in Washington, D.C. for legislators and congressional staff. During the pandemic, the council set the third Wednesday in July aside as the special day for hot dogs going forward.

According to the Hot Dog and Sausage Council,consumers buy about 38% of the hot dogs purchased each year between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It tallies around $614 million.

In 2022, the council reported that $8 billion was spent on hot dogs in supermarkets annually. But this figure only accounts for about 9 billion hot dogs, not tallying all the hot dogs consumed at ballparks, from vendors and elsewhere.

The organisation reports that Americans consume approximately 20 billion hot dogs annually. This means that hot dog denizens in the US consume an average of 70 hot dogs per person.

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with the best deals of the day.

25% off Ball Park at Target

Members of Target Circle can get 25% off Ball Park hot dogs this Wednesday. Target Circle is Target’s loyalty program which allows members to enjoy 1% in rewards on purchases not made with a Target RedCard credit card.

Free hot dog deal at Dog Haus

Indulge in a free hot dog at Dog Haus this Wednesday! The franchise has more than 50 locations in 10 states. All that you need to do is text “FREE DOG” to 833.440.1110 which avails a mobile coupon redeemable for dine-in only.

Free hot dogs at Love's Travel Stops

Don’t miss out on National Hot Dog Day just because you’re on the road. Get a free hot dog or other roller grill item at Love’s Travel Stops. This Wednesday, between 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, the Love’s Connect app will offer the deal which is redeemable at participating locations in 42 states. Create an account on the app and then click on the "Deals" section. Tap on the deal and you can scan the mobile bar code at checkout to apply it. You can now enjoy a variety of snacks including Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, and Roller Bites.

Nathan's Famous serves up 5-cent hot dogs

Nathan’s Famous, which has more than 200 locations, is offering 5-cent hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time at participating restaurants. The price is in honour of the original cost of hot dogs at the restaurant. Nathan’s Famous opened in 1916 on Coney Island in New York and sold hot dogs for 5 cents. The deal is limited to two hot dogs per order.

7-Eleven's big deal on Big Bite hot dogs

This Wednesday, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can get a Big Bite Hot Dog for $1–less than half the original price. Additionally, they can indulge in free toppings including chili, melted nacho cheese, pico de gallo and more.