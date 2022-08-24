Swiggy replaces motorbike on order tracking screen with dragon, here's why

House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, recently premiered on HBO. And GoT fans who were still hung up on the disappointing eighth season seem to have hooked on the House of the Dragon series. The prequel takes the viewers some 200 years back to showcase the origins of Targaryens and the events that led to the civil war, hailed in GoT legend as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. The series is based on George RR Martin's book Fire and Blood and has Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish and Paddy Considine in lead roles.

The first episode of the series was aired on August 22 and has gained massive traction online, so much so that Swiggy replaced its usual guy on a motorbike icon with a dragon on the order tracking screen that hints at delivery partners' ETA. While sharing a video of its order tracking screen, Swiggy wrote, "so @DisneyPlusHS sent us some dragons for our delivery fleet, iykyk #HOTDonHotstar." Swiggy even replaced the text on the order tracking screen as part of the promotion. It now reads, "Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way."

Watch the video below:

The witty tweet was shared on August 23 and has since received several likes and comments.

"Hahahaha.. just check when I placed the order and the time now. Dragon still flies," shared an individual with a screenshot. Another jokingly wrote, "Yep ordered some food today and saw this. The only question is why is the dragon following traffic laws and only flying over a road?" "Full swing promotion," commented a third.