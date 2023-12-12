How brands are hopping on the ‘Thala for a reason’ trend?

For a few days now, social media has been buzzing with an array of posts centred around MS Dhoni’s jersey number. While many are drawing connections between the number 7 and various things, some are just posting pictures that resemble the number 7 with the caption “Thala for a reason”. A few are even counting letters in their names and movie titles that add up to the number 7. Now, brands have joined the trend, sharing their own takes on the ‘Thala for a reason’ trend.

Here’s what the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted:

The trend is about MS Dhoni's jersey number. (Instagram/@aalimhakim and @youtubeindia)

Google shared an image with a laptop in the background with seven tabs opened on its browser, with ‘Dhoni’ being searched on all of them. In front of the screen is a paper that highlights a query related to the number 7. It reads, “What is special about number 7.”

“Comment = 7 letters. Thala for a reason,” wrote YouTube while sharing a picture on Instagram.

Domino’s also shared a post on the trend. They wrote, “1 pizza has 6 slices. 1+6 = 7. Thala for a reason,” and shared a picture.

Reliance Jio shared a witty tweet on the trend.

Here’s how Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart joined the trend.

Myntra posted a picture of a hair dryer and captioned it, “Thala for a reason.”

Prime Video did some maths in their post on the trend. Surprisingly, Prime equals 7.

Check out Blinkit’s creativity here:

Dhoni on his jersey number

At an event, MS Dhoni shared why he chose number 7 as his jersey number. “A lot of people initially thought that 7 is a lucky number for me and all of that. But I chose the number for a very simple reason. I was born on the 7th of July. So it’s the 7th day of the 7th month, that was the reason,” Dhoni told fans during a virtual interaction held by India Cements.

“Rather than getting to all the different things as to what number is a good number and all, I thought I will use my date of birth as the number. Then whenever people kept asking me, I kept adding to the answer. 81 was the year, 8-1 is again 7, 7 is a very neutral number. People actually kept telling me, I started absorbing it and I started telling it to others in the same way,” he further said.

