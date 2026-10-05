'How can a society have everything': Woman contrasts life in Mumbai vs Bengaluru

A woman has opened up about the things that left her pleasantly surprised after moving from Mumbai to Bengaluru. In a recent Instagram video, she said that the facilities and amenities at her residential society in Bengaluru made her fall in love with the city. The video gives a tour of the Whitefield society where she resides with her husband.

A woman contrasts life in Mumbai with life in Bengaluru. (Representational images)

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Bengaluru vs Mumbai

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is a city where space comes as a massive premium. Due to space constraints, apartments are smaller as compared to Bengaluru. Standalone high-rises or smaller societies are common, but amenities like those found in apartment complexes of Noida or Bengaluru are decidedly more rare.

On the other hand, Bengaluru is known for large, self-contained gated societies spread over vast land areas. These societies often feature multiple swimming pools, internal supermarkets, sports complexes.

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The Instagram user who highlighted the differences between the two cities in her video wrote: “Having come from Mumbai, this side of Bangalore shocked us.”

“How can a society have everything,” she wondered — before giving a tour of the swimming pool, gym, and other facilities at her Whitefield society.

“Three beautiful swimming pools. Full fledged gym with trainers. Four supermarkets. Badminton, TT, squash. Community activities. A Full Fledged mall! From your living room to movie theatre in 5 mins,” read the on-screen caption on her video.

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She ended her post by saying that children can actually run around in Bengaluru, a point she had also mentioned in an earlier video. In that clip, the woman had noted how moving to Bengaluru gave her access to open spaces that are scarce in Mumbai.

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“I was never a fan of Bangalore until I realised how incredible it feels to have this much open space in a society,” she wrote, adding: “Falling a little more in love with Bangalore every single day.”

“This type of society is too common in Bengaluru,” wrote one person in the comments section.

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Another identified the society as Prestige Shantiniketan, writing: “I stayed here for 7 years! I miss it now. Too good! Too many cultural activities! All festivals are celebrated grandly! So much vibe and vivacity!”

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