How cat manages to claim dog’s cardboard box as its own will leave you in splits

Cats have a special place in their hearts for cardboard boxes – so much so that if they see any such box then all they want is to make them their own. And, exactly that is what is showcased in this post in form of hilarious images. The share, through pictures, depicts how a cat ends up making a cardboard box belonging to a dog its own.

“Doggo: tanks mum, I luv my boxxo. Cat: Get out, I want yours,” reads the caption posted along with the pictures. The first image showcases both the animals with their individual boxes. However, the scene changes from the next image. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the share:

The video has been posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 20,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Cat: ‘My box is mine, your box is mine, this world is mine!!’,” posted an Instagram user. “Conquering boxes till the cat rules them all,” joked another. A few also posted laughing out loud emotions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

