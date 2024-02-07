How CRED’s Kunal Shah hustled to support his family, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani reveals

CRED founder Kunal Shah and Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani recently met at a coffee shop in Delhi. Later, Bikchandani took to X and revealed that Shah used to work as a delivery person during his college days. After his post was shared, it went viral and left many in awe of Shah. Several people took to the comments section of the post and shared how inspiring his journey is. CRED's Kunal Shah with Sanjeev Bikhchandani at a coffee shop in Delhi. (X/@sbikh)

“Sitting with Kunal Shah at a coffee shop in Delhi. In a world of IIT-IIM founders, he stands out as a philosophy graduate from Wilson College in Mumbai. I asked him why he studied philosophy - is it that his marks in Class 12 only gave him admission in that subject or was it out of interest in philosophy? He told me it was neither. His family had gone bankrupt and he had to work as a delivery boy and a data entry operator full time. Philosophy was the only subject where the classes were from 8 am to 10 am. Salute,” wrote Bikhchandani in his tweet. (Also Read: Shark Tank India judge Ritesh Agarwal bumps into Rana Daggubati, says ‘he could be a shark one day’)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He also shared a selfie of the two from the coffee shop.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on X. Since being posted, it has gained more than five lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes and numerous comments. Many said that Shah is a 'truly inspirational' person.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “We underestimate the importance of understanding the choices others make early on. I bet most of us have made assumptions about why he chose his degree, but very few of us have explicitly asked him.”

A second shared, “Truly inspirational. This shows nothing is impossible in life. Determination with sustained efforts over long periods of time gets you success.”

A third posted, “Wherever you are, do whatever you can, with whatever you have.”

“Philosophy matured him to predict the nature of people and be realistic in a real sense. He is a genius in a real sense and a real entrepreneur. Blessings,” commented a fourth.