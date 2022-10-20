Home / Trending / How many '9s' can you find in this brain teaser shared by Vivek Bindra?

How many '9s' can you find in this brain teaser shared by Vivek Bindra?

Published on Oct 20, 2022 02:35 PM IST

The brain teaser on finding the ‘9s’ hidden among the ‘8s’ was posted on Twitter by Vivek Bindra.

Vivek Bindra posted this fun brain teaser on Twitter. You need to spot '9s' hidden among '8s'. (Twitter/@DrVivekBindra)
Vivek Bindra posted this fun brain teaser on Twitter. You need to spot ‘9s’ hidden among ‘8s’. (Twitter/@DrVivekBindra)
ByArfa Javaid

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra recently took to his official, verified Twitter handle to share a fun brain teaser that has created a buzz online. While many were quick enough to solve it, some argued about the correct answer. "Do tell through comments," wrote Bindra while sharing the brain teaser. The image he shared has '9s' hidden in plain sight among the vast sea of '8s', and one needs to spot them all. Are you ready to take on this challenge?

Take a look at the brain teaser shared by Vivek Bindra below:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the post has received more than 3,300 likes and over 350 retweets. Many even posted answers in the comments section.

"3 nine in 10 seconds, new achievement unlocked," commented a Twitter user. "I cannot see nine. By the way, is this an eye test?" joked another. "4 times," wrote a third.

Were you able to spot all the '9s' in this brain teaser? If yes, you surely deserve a pat on your back. For those who haven't, allow us to help you. There are three '9s' hidden in this brain teaser among '8s'.

Earlier, a seemingly simple brain teaser sparked chatter online. It shows bottles having secret messages, and one needed to spot five empty bottles hidden in plain sight.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

