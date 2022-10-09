Five empty bottles are hidden in this fun brain teaser. Can you find them all?

Brain teasers have been around us forever, and they are fun and often rewarding to solve. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser on a Sunday morning to start your day off right, look no further, as we have a picture that may help you. Case in point, this brain teaser that shows bottles having secret messages. All you need to do is to spot five empty bottles hidden in plain sight.

This brain teaser was posted by the Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, on his Facebook page. "Can you find five empty bottles?" read the caption of the brain teaser. The brain teaser shows bottles with secret messages, and you need to spot five empty bottles among them. The fun brain teaser also shows three dolphins, with one of them creating awareness about littering.

Take a look at the fun brain teaser right here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the brain teaser has accumulated more than 500 reactions and several comments.

"Found them! Quite quickly. Thank you for making such fun for us!" posted an individual. "Easier than usual but, as always, another funny idea!" wrote another. "I agree! The easiest puzzle ever. Normally I'm searching for what feels like forever," commented a third. "Found them without having to zoom in this time," shared a fourth.

Were you able to find all five empty bottles in this brain teaser? If yes, you surely deserve a pat on your back. For those who haven't, here's a picture that will help you spot them.

The image highlights five empty bottles. (Gergely Dudás)

This is however not the first seek-and-find picture that the artist posted online. Earlier, he posted a challenge where viewers needed to spot three coconuts hidden amongst bears.

