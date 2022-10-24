How many numbers do you see in this fun brain teaser by Vivek Bindra?

Vivek Bindra, who is famous for his motivational videos, recently shared an intriguing brain teaser on his Twitter handle, and it is sure to keep you engaged for quite some time. In it, you can see a few numbers written in a tricky way overlapping each other. All you need to do is to figure out how many numbers are there in the brain teaser. Bindra wrote "Do tell through comments" while sharing the brain teaser. Are you ready to solve this fun brain teaser?

Vivek Bindra posted below-mentioned fun brain teaser on Twitter:

The brain teaser was shared on October 23 and has raked up more than 1,7300 likes. People posted varied numbers that they saw through comments.

"0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. All numbers are there. You just focus on the no and you will see it," posted an individual. "682941," commented another. "I can't see 5 and 7," remarked a third. "O,1,2,4,6,8,9 Total 7 You can think of 3 by cutting eight half vertically, and 5 is not present in any form...," shared a fourth.

How many numbers do you see? Three, four, seven or eight? Well, the brain teaser has all the numbers from 0 to 9, except for 5 and 7. Were you able to guess the numbers in this brain teaser correctly? If yes, pat yourself on your back. Bindra earlier posted an image where ‘9s’ were hidden in plain sight among the vast sea of '8s', and one needs to spot them all.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON