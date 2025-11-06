HR calls employee ‘selfish and ungrateful’ for quitting toxic job: ‘You’ll regret this’

Walking away from a toxic job should have been a relief, but for one employee, the resignation led to unexpected backlash from HR. The employee accused the company of broken pay promises and casual racism.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

According to a Reddit post, the employee had handed in a three-week resignation notice after enduring repeated issues at work.

"HR called me selfish and ungrateful for resigning," the caption of the post reads.

HR’s harsh reaction to resignation:

The employee claimed the company had gone back on a promised pay rise, ignored complaints about poor management, and normalised casual racism in the office.

Even while experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the employee was reportedly asked to continue coming to work.

After finding a new role with better pay and a healthier environment, the employee decided to resign.

“I finally reached my breaking point when the work kept piling up endlessly, so I decided to look for another job. I found a new job with better pay and much less stress,” the post adds.

The situation escalated when HR called for what was described as an “exit interview”.

The employee stated that HR began by asking whether the decision had been made with the team’s welfare in mind, before criticising the resignation as “selfish and unprofessional”.

HR allegedly said the company had done “the impossible” to provide a raise and a potential promotion path, accusing the employee of being “greedy” and abandoning both the team and the clients.

"She finished by telling me I would regret it and then hung up on me," the post adds.

Reddit reacts:

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users criticising HR’s behaviour as unprofessional.

One of the users commented, “Well, that reaction proves you were right. Good for you for finding something better!”

A second user with a hint of sarcasm commented, “I'm sorry, did I say 3 weeks? I mean 2”

“Wow. It looks to me like they didn't value you but expected you to value them,” another user commented.

