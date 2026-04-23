HR rejects candidate for asking about WFH, wants employees with ‘CEO-level attitude’

A job seeker's viral video has reignited the debate over "hustle culture" after a promising interview ended abruptly. An Instagram user recently shared a bizarre encounter where a simple request for Saturday work-from-home flexibility was met with a lecture on corporate devotion. When HR claimed they only hire people with a “CEO-level attitude,” the candidate’s witty retort about the actual job title prompted the recruiter to hang up.

Snippets from a video shared by a job seeker on Instagram. (Instagram/@uditavibes)

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“Asked for WFH on Saturdays… got told they need a 'CEO-level attitude,’ Instagram user Udita wrote. She added, “If setting boundaries disqualifies me, I’m okay missing out — because real leadership isn’t about overworking, it’s about knowing your worth.”

Also Read: Indian-origin founder reflects on losing 'best employee' after rejecting WFH request: 'I said no because...'

In a now-viral video, Udita recounted a recent job interview experience that took a sharp turn into absurdity. Throughout the initial conversation, everything seemed to be progressing smoothly until the discussion shifted to the company’s rigid six-day workweek policy. Seeking a bit of flexibility, Udita politely asked whether there was any possibility of a work-from-home arrangement on Saturdays.

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{{^usCountry}} The recruiter’s response was swift and dismissive. The HR representative not only rejected the request but also went a step further, claiming the company was exclusively looking for candidates with a “CEO-level attitude”. Stunned and frustrated by the high-pressure rhetoric for what was presumably a standard role, Udita fired back, asking whether the position she was interviewing for was actually for the CEO. Rather than providing an answer, the HR allegedly hung up the phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recruiter’s response was swift and dismissive. The HR representative not only rejected the request but also went a step further, claiming the company was exclusively looking for candidates with a “CEO-level attitude”. Stunned and frustrated by the high-pressure rhetoric for what was presumably a standard role, Udita fired back, asking whether the position she was interviewing for was actually for the CEO. Rather than providing an answer, the HR allegedly hung up the phone. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual posted, “Well said, people usually tend to become submissive not just at the interview level but also at the workplace, but the courage you showed is remarkable!!! Keep going.” Another commented, “I don't think CEOs do as much work as normal employees.”

Also Read: Laid-off techie offered ₹25K WFH role by the same company to manage entire workload: ‘Tech market is tough’

A third expressed, “CEO's own the company and have a personal stake. Unless the employee receives a generous amount of stock pre-IPO or a fat salary, HR has no business expecting all this nonsense. Probably some company with barely qualified HR.” A fourth wrote, “Salary bhi CEO walo doo [Give salary befitting for a CEO].”

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As the "hustle culture" era faces growing scrutiny, these incidents highlight a widening gap between rigid traditional management and a workforce that prioritises mental health and clear boundaries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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