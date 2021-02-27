Hubble spots comet that found ‘temporary parking place’ near Jupiter. Watch

The official Twitter profile of NASA’s Hubble Telescope is a treasure trove for those who love space-related content. If you're among them, there is a possibility that you may have seen the various images and videos they share of the world beyond our Blue Planet. “Astonishing,” “fascinating,” and “beautiful,” are some among the many adjectives that people often use to react to such content. Chances are, this video, showcasing a montage of pictures, shared by the space agency will prompt you to use such words of appreciation too. It shows a comet near our neighbouring plant Jupiter.

“Hubble spots comet near Jupiter. Pit stop! Hubble spotted a comet that found a temporary parking place near Jupiter’s asteroids. This is the first time a comet-like object has been seen near these asteroids, called Trojans, but this unexpected guest won’t stay for very long,” they wrote alongside the clip.

Take a look at what they shared:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 2.4 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Another excellent discovery by the Space Telescope, truly one of NASA’s greatest scientific accomplishments in helping humanity gain a better understanding of our universe,” said an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. There were others who posted similar expressions too. “Fantastic,” commented a third.

What do you think of the post?