Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Huge crab eats tender coconut, viral video intrigues people
trending

Huge crab eats tender coconut, viral video intrigues people

San Diego Zoo shared the video of the crab on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The image shows a huge crab at San Diego Zoo.(Instagram/@sandiegozoo)

If you have been using the Internet for some time now, there is a possibility that you are aware of those videos that intrigue people. There is now a new inclusion in that category. It is a video that shows a huge crab munching on tender coconut. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for an amazing watch.

San Diego Zoo shared the video on Instagram. “Coconuts about Kenny. Coconut crabs are the largest terrestrial arthropod in the world, weighing up to 10 pounds and measuring 40 inches long. If those pincers look painful, you'd be right. They can exert a force of over 700 pounds and crack coconuts like it's no big deal,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 93,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Awww, look at him feeding his little self. Minding his business and getting on with his life,” wrote an Instagram user. “Never thought I see a coconut crab, they’re so remarkable, then again finally I saw a platypus,” expressed another. “Awww sweet,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shashi Tharoor shares ‘favourite’ memes inspired by his pic of smashing coconut

Giant tortoise thought to be vegetarian hunts and eats bird. Watch

Owl’s reaction on getting a face massage is too sweet to handle

Woman shares video of her husband’s kind gesture. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP