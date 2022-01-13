Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Huge tortoise meets its tiny baby, viral video intrigues people
trending

Huge tortoise meets its tiny baby, viral video intrigues people

The viral video of the huge tortoise meeting its tiny baby prompted people to post various comments.
The image shows a huge tortoise Ike meeting one of its babies.(YouTube/@The Tortoise Whisperer)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 03:12 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of interesting videos that may also amaze you, here is a clip involving two tortoises. There is also a chance that you will end up watching the amusing video more than once. 

The video was originally posted on YouTube, a few months ago. The caption shared along with the clip explains that the video shows a 45-year-old tortoise named Ike meeting one of his babies. The video created a buzz after it was recently posted on Reddit with the caption, “Big Ike meets Baby Ike. Was terrified he would go ‘nom’.

The video opens to show a person putting the tiny tortoise in front of the big one. This goes on for some time and towards the end of the video, they put the tiny creature on top of the big tortoise’s head. The video ends with Ike getting some pets from a human.

Take a look at the video showing the huge tortoise meeting its tiny baby:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 60,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Omg the rage in his tiny face. ‘The audacity!’,” joked a Reddit user. “I love this! I’ve had my tortoise for about 30 years now, and he looks like a dinner plate-sized version of these two. They’re awesome pets, especially since they just chill in their burrows 3-4 months out of the year,” posted another. “Big Ike was once a baby Ike too,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video reddit video youtube
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP