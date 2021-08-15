Human gets escorted by furry guardian angels on the way home. Watch

Many videos on the Internet proves how doggos are the best buddies one can have. This Reddit video is here to prove that these canines are more than just cuddle buddies and care about humans much more than it seems. Shared on the sub Reddit aww, the video shows how two doggos escorted a person to their home through a dark alley. The clip may leave you smiling widely.

“I was hesitant to go home alone at 3am until I found these bois and they’ve been accompanying me for am hour now! I’ve got my own pack,” reads the caption. The recording starts with the person showing two doggos walking beside them.

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 26,300 upvotes and tons of reactions. Netizens loved the sweet video and shared their stories of being escorted by furry guards.

“I've been walked home by neighborhood dogs before late at night. Enjoy the company and keep a treat in your pocket for the next time you see them,” wrote a Reddit user. “They're Italian doggos, once home they're going to make you an offer you cannot refuse,” joked another.

“I once had the same experience in the Todra Gorge in Morocco. Was out late at night to see a full moon and enjoy the silence. Was escorted back to my little hotel all the way by a dog. He even chased away other dogs, like, for the moment, I was HIS human. Very touching and felt very comforted,” said a third.

“Aww guardian angels,” commented a fourth.

