Human gives a bath to rescued kitten, video is absolutely adorable to watch

“So cute,” is probably what you will be inclined to say repeatedly after seeing this video of a cat named Sorbet. Shared on Instagram, this is a video that will leave you grinning wide. Also, the video may leave you a little emotional as Sorbet is a rescued cat waiting for his forever home.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Heidi Wrangles Cats. It is a Brooklyn-based organization that focuses on welfare of cats and kittens. “Bath time for Sorbet, another one of our ice cream kittens. She’s currently being socialized and treated for a little kitten rash, and will be available for adoption very soon to a home with another young active cat or with one of her siblings!” they wrote while sharing the video.

Text inserts included in the video also explain that before being rescued, she and her siblings were living on street and sleeping in car engines to keep warm. Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of appreciative comments.

“God they have no idea how good they have it with you... at least in that moment. I think when they settle in and realize they don’t have to be scared or hungry or cold, they do realize how lucky they are,” expressed a user of Instagram. “The squeeze gets me every time,” posted another. “I love these bath videos,” wrote a third. “I always feel like they must feel a little bit better after the first bath,” shared a fourth. “So therapeutic! Thank you for sharing the video with all of us. Hope cute little Sorbet finds her forever home in no time. PS: The squeeze squeeze part is adorable,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the sweet video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON