Human pretends to eat dog’s treat. Hilarious video shows pooch’s reaction

A video capturing the reactions of a dog to his human pretending to eat its teats has turned into a source of laughter online. Posted on Instagram, the hilarious video may leave you laughing out loud too. This is also one of those clips that may almost instantly uplift your mood to make your day better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog featured in the video. The pooch is named Haruki and he is an Alaskan Malamute. The video is shared with a caption that indicates that the clip is not recent but a throwback one from when the dog was a little pup. “That one time I pretended to eat Haru’s treats and he was not happy,” it reads.

The video opens to show a dog lying under a bed. Text insert in the video explains that the dog refuses to come out of the bed. It then shows the pooch’s human pretending to eat his treat to lure him out. Though they fail, the interaction between them certainly makes for a funny video. Also, the added text inserts on the video makes it even more entertaining to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. And, some of those reactions will make you nod in agreement too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Lmao captions were on point,” posted an Instagram user. “So question, do you pull him out after a while or do you just wait around?” asked another. To which, the pet parent, using their dog’s Insta page, replied, “We usually lure him out with treats”. “He is adorable,” shared a third. “This is too cute,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?