Human removes a cat from its pet bed. Hilarious video shows why

Have you ever seen those videos that start with something unassuming but then take such a turn that is completely unexpected? One such video was recently posted on Reddit. Showcasing interaction between a cat and its pet parent, the video has turned into a source of laughter for many.

“This seems like a good spot,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat sleeping in its pet bed. Within moments, a person approaches the cat and at first glance it seems like the human is going to pet the kitty. Instead, the person removes the kitty and picks up a fold of the pet bed to reveal another cat sleeping inside. The video ends with the first kitty joining the cat on which it was previously sitting.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the video has received close to 8,200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love how the orange one thinks he is going in for pets,” shared a Reddit user. “I love how the orange cat thought he was in for some pets but just got judo rolled instead,” joked another. “I love how the orange cat just joins inside the shark like ‘omg I was looking for my sib there they are nice n toasty in here’,” shared a third. “Plot twist cats are something else man, cause I didn't see that coming,” wrote a fourth.