Human takes dog shopping for a new toy but it can’t choose just one. Watch

Dogs are such wonderful pets that give so much love and affection to their humans. Their humans pamper them a lot too. Like this video posted on Instagram, that shows a dog going to the store with its human so that it can choose a new toy.

The video was posted on the Instagram page good.boy.ollie, a dog account, on June 3. It has received over two million views so far. The dog named Ollie’s Instagram page had crossed more than three lakh followers so its human decided to take it to the store so the dog can choose a new toy. In the beginning of the video, the human puts some money in the dog’s mouth. Ollie is then seen looking at the toys lying in various shelves at the store. The dog looks at a guinea pig and at the fish in the aquarium curiously but it isn’t allowed to have those. Ollie then chooses a stuff toy of a monkey. It likes the sound that the toy makes. But while going to the counter to pay, the dog finds a tiny baby lion. The dog wants to have this toy too so its human buys it both. A voiceover in the dog’s voice promises to love the toys forever and ever.

“Celebrating 300k insta friends and getting the notorious blue tick. By buying a new toy (or two). Thank you again to all of you for your constant love and support. We love you all,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Love those toys Ollie!” commented a dog account on Instagram. “Oh, I agree that you absolutely needed that little baby lion! Glad mom agreed,” posted another user. “So freaking adorable,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?