Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video

If you have a dog or a cat or any other pet, you have called them by their name countess times. However, have you ever told them your name? That is what this woman did with her pet dogs and their reactions have left people chuckling. A video of the incident is now going viral online. There is a possibility that it will leave you laughing out loud too.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being posted by many across different social media platforms. Just like this post on Twitter shared with the caption “Can’t stop laughing. Dogs are the best.”

The video opens to show a text that reads, “I just realized I’ve had Ruger for 5 years and Lola for 12 and I’ve never told them my name.”

Take a look at the adorably funny video:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gathered nearly 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also shared similar stories from their lives.

“What my cats did when I tried to introduce myself,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

“They look at each other like, ‘does she think we're stupid?’” joked another. “Omg the way they looked at each other, they were like: O_O What?!” shared a third. “Haha! Watched five times in a row! Gonna watch again!” commented a fourth. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons to express themselves.

What do you think of the video?

