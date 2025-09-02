‘Human traffic jam in Gurgaon metro station’: Huge crowd tries to squeeze through narrow gates

A video purportedly showing a scene after a heavy downpour lashed Gurgaon has surfaced on social media. The video shows a huge crowd trying to pass through the security gate at Sikanderpur Metro Station. A scene from Sikanderpur Metro Station amid the Gurgaon downpour. (X/@joedelhi)

The individual who posted the video on X wrote, “Gurgaon floods — Huge rush at Sikanderpur Delhi Metro interchange,” adding that a disastrous outcome was avoided due to the efficient crowd handling by the Gurgaon Police.

“Thanks to @gurgaonpolice no stampede. This interchange needs more checking counters.” In an update to the tweet, the X user added, “Getting in and out of Gurgaon to Delhi by road or rail is becoming tougher day by day. In the coming years, it may even become nearly impossible to travel within Gurgaon itself unless massive infrastructure planning is undertaken.”

In a separate tweet, the man wrote, “Human traffic jam at Sikanderpur Delhi Metro interchange in evening! Need more checking counters.”

About Sikanderpur Metro Station:

Sikandarpur Metro Station, a part of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, is located at DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon. It is an important interchange station for passengers travelling between Gurgaon and Delhi.

Gurugaon District Magistrate’s tweet:

“Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm,” the official wrote on X, adding, “The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on 02-09-2025.”

The authorities also issued a work-from-home advisory for private firms. “All corporate offices & private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home.” Additionally, the magistrate tweeted, “All schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025.”

Woes all around:

Several people commuting to Gurgaon for work or staying in the city have taken to social media to share stories of their nightmarish commutes amid the rain. While a woman posted about her sister falling and twisting her ankle after paying ₹700 for a 1.5 km ride, another man shared about his colleague getting stuck in the mega traffic jam caused by the downpour in Gurgaon.

(HT.com has not independently verified the claims in the video.)