Meri gadi band ho jaaegi madam’: Gurgaon rain traps woman, driver fears car breakdown

Rain-soaked Gurgaon has hit the headlines again with its waterlogging and hour-long traffic jams. Since then, people have taken to social media to share their stories of despair amid the downpour. An X user shared how she was stuck in the middle of the road amid massive waterlogging, with her driver refusing to continue the journey for fear that his car would break down. Glimpse of massive waterlogging caused by Gurugram rain. (Screengrab (X))

“Stuck in the middle of Gurgaon because my Uber driver refused to move ahead in the rain—his exact words: ‘Meri gaadi band ho jaaegi madam’,” the woman wrote. She continued that she urged him to stop at the main road. In the following lines, she talked about the aftermath of rainfall in Gurgaon.

“I had to beg him at least to stop on the main road. This is not just about me—it’s about how our city completely collapses every time.” The X user also shared a video showing streets flooded with water. HT.com has reached out to Uber and the X user. This report will be updated when the company and/or the individual respond.

Social media relates to plight:

An individual posted, “This city is touted as the IT hub of North India. Major leading MNC offices exist here. Adjacent to New Delhi. And, this is how it's managed. We have become so complacent that we don't even care about our basic rights as citizens. Having clubs, alcohol shops, and malls is enough.”

“ ₹5 crore homes, ₹5 drainage system. Luxury housing, third-world planning—only in Gurugram,” another posted. A third remarked, “I travelled in the afternoon, didn't know the situation would become so dire in the evening. Even the metros were crumbling and couldn't take such a huge crowd. Pathetic affairs.” A fourth wrote, “Gurgaon has become a joke.”

(HT.com has not independently verified the claims in the tweet.)