‘Gurujam’ in Gurgaon: Viral video shows endless traffic after heavy rain, thousands stuck for hours

Gurgaon witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday, leading to severe waterlogging and long traffic snarls across the city. A viral video now shows the Gurgaon–Delhi Jaipur Expressway completely choked with vehicles after the downpour. The clip, shared on social media platform X, captures the night-time chaos with endless rows of vehicles stranded in traffic, their headlights stretching into the distance like a river of red and white lights. Commuters in Gurgaon were stuck in nightmarish traffic for hours on Monday evening.(X)

Journalist Leena Dhankhar shared the video on her X account, writing, “Gurgaon–Delhi Jaipur Expressway turns into a #nightmare. Gridlock stretches for hours, #commuters stuck for over 6 hours, many sleeping in offices. Is this going to be a repeat of #Gurujam?”

Advisory issued for schools and offices

According to PTI, Gurgaon authorities have directed schools and corporate offices to function online on Tuesday due to the heavy rainfall and forecast of further downpours.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an advisory, “Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025.”

The notice added, “In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025.”

Orange alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the city recorded over 100 mm of rainfall between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday. It has issued an “orange alert” for heavy to very heavy showers on September 2.

Wider impact across NCR

The heavy showers disrupted life not only in Gurgaon but across the entire Delhi NCR region. Large parts of the capital experienced intense rainfall, leading to waterlogged streets and technical glitches on the Delhi Metro. Meanwhile, the Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark at Loha Pul.