Russian woman compares Gurgaon’s waterlogged streets to Venice after heavy rain. Video

A Russian woman residing in Gurgaon has drawn amusing comparisons between her neighbourhood and the Italian city of Venice after heavy rains left the streets submerged. The woman, identified as Eliza Ue, posted a short reel on Instagram capturing the before-and-after scenes from her locality. A Russian woman’s viral clip showed Gurgaon’s streets before and after rain.(Instagram/eliza_withluv)

(Also read: ‘Most garbage friendly city in India’: Army veteran mocks ‘millennium city’ Gurgaon in viral video)

In the opening shot, the clip shows an ordinary street. Within seconds, Eliza snaps her fingers and the same street appears waterlogged after the downpour.

Take a look here the clip:

Texts and captions that amused viewers

The video carried a witty text overlay that read, “Me in Gurgaon - Please Universe make me go to Venice.” Eliza added a humorous caption beneath the reel, writing, “Next time I should ask for Paris.”

The clip has already crossed 2.2 million views on Instagram and has triggered a flood of reactions, with many users playfully joining the comparison.

Internet shares mixed reactions

One user wrote, “Only Gurgaon can give you the vibes of both metro and Venice at the same time.” Another commented, “I have lived here for years, nothing has changed.”

A third user reacted, “At least you got Venice, we only get potholes and chaos.” Someone else joked, “Venice tickets are so costly, Gurgaon did it for free.”

Among other responses, one user said, “This is hilarious but also sad that such a city is still drowning after every rain.” Another quipped, “Forget Venice, this feels more like Atlantis rising.”

One more viewer remarked, “It’s all fun until you have to wade through that water.” Another chimed in, “Looks beautiful in video but terrible in reality.”

Other user remarked, “First came the metro, now we have Venice. What a development story.” Another joked, “At this rate, property dealers will soon start selling sea-view apartments in Gurgaon.”