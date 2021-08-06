Human uses dog’s favourite words on pretend phone call, her reaction is pure delight

If your Instagram feed is filled with adorable videos of dogs and their humans, you may have enjoyed watching the many dog challenge videos. From pretending to put your dog on a diet to ‘forgetting’ to take them on their walk outside, such videos are a delight to watch thanks to the reactions of the puppers. Another challenge going viral involves saying your doggo’s favourite words randomly to see how they would react. This video shows Rosie, a five-year-old dachshund, reacting to the challenge.

The video opens to show Rosie sitting comfortably on a bed. Her mom then pretends to be on a phone call but sneakily uses all of Rosie’s favourite words on the ‘call’. These words include, ‘grandma’, ‘treats’, ‘walk’, ‘car ride’, ‘sticks’ and more. Rosie hears all these words and responds to them with sweetest head tilts ever.

Watch the video to see this delightful dog challenge:

Within a day of being shared, the video has collected over 1,800 likes and lots of comments. While many shared how wonderful Rosie’s reactions are, some couldn’t help but request - and even command - the doggo get to enjoy all her favourite things.

“Oh my gosh that side eye at ‘stick’," posted an individual. “Aww, she loves her grandma,” wrote another. “This sweetiepie needs to get everything that was listed!” suggested a third. “This is the best thing ever. Her ears and head tilts and side eye…” commented a fourth.

In case you’re wondering, here’s a video of Rosie with her grandma.

What do you think about this video?

