Hummer EV stuns crowds at Delhi’s Khan Market as bystanders watch in awe: ‘Mammoth’

BySimran Singh
Apr 03, 2025 08:00 PM IST

An Instagram video captures a rare sighting of the GMC Hummer EV in Delhi’s Khan Market, leaving bystanders in awe. 

A video recently surfaced on Instagram capturing a moment of sheer awe at Delhi’s upscale Khan Market showing bystanders--stopping in their tracks to marvel at a rare automobile. As the clip progresses, the reason for their astonishment becomes clear—a GMC Hummer EV rolls into view, its imposing presence demanding attention.

The price of the Hummar EV can easily soar beyond <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.8 crore.(Instagram/@mohitprakash82)
The price of the Hummar EV can easily soar beyond 3.8 crore.(Instagram/@mohitprakash82)

Car enthusiasts and the internet flooded the Instagram post with reactions, with many dropping fire emojis and comments praising the beastly vehicle. A user wrote ‘Mammoth,’ and a few said ‘beast.’ Some speculated whether it belonged to a well-known celebrity or an automobile collector. The GMC Hummer EV, known for its colossal size and cutting-edge technology, is a rare sight on Indian roads.

Take a look at the video:

Known for its rugged yet futuristic design, the Hummer EV is a fully electric super-truck boasting an astonishing 1,000 horsepower and a whopping 15,591 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in approximately 3 seconds, thanks to its Watts to Freedom (WTF) mode. The vehicle also features a unique CrabWalk mode, allowing it to move diagonally, adding to its off-road prowess.

The price tag of the Hummer EV isn’t for the faint-hearted either. In the US, it starts at around $110,000 (approximately 91 lakh), but with import duties and taxes, its price in India can easily soar beyond 3.8 crore.

The GMC Hummer EV, a highly anticipated all-electric super truck, was officially introduced to the world on October 20, 2020. The grand reveal took place during the broadcast of the 2020 World Series, capturing the attention of millions of viewers. Following the debut of the pickup truck variant, GMC later unveiled the SUV version on April 3, 2021, during the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

News / Trending / Hummer EV stuns crowds at Delhi’s Khan Market as bystanders watch in awe: ‘Mammoth’
