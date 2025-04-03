26-year-old graduate turns down high-paying job, chooses to work at university canteen

A 26-year-old woman from China, identified as Huang, who holds a master’s degree in journalism from Peking University, chose to work in the university’s canteen, prioritising happiness, according to the South China Morning Post. She earns over ₹ 69,000 per month and hopes to become the canteen’s manager in the future.(Representational Image/Pexel)

After completing her degree in 2022, she had interned at major internet companies and prominent state-run media organisations. However, she found greater satisfaction in her current job. “Compared to those jobs, working as a canteen auntie brings me more joy,” she said.

Known affectionately as “Mum Huang” among students, she starts her shifts early in the morning and works long hours, spending most of her time on her feet. Her duties include serving food, ladling soup or porridge from large containers, and chopping vast quantities of vegetables.

Recalling one of the challenges of the job, she shared, “I remember once I sliced through an entire basket of hot peppers, and my hands became swollen from the irritation caused by the spice. I had to bear the pain, but it disappeared by the next day.” Despite the physically demanding nature of the work, she has adapted. “At first, I struggled with the exhaustion of this job. However, I soon discovered that a good night’s sleep would help me recover quickly,” she added.

KPIs

Huang’s current job is a stark contrast to her previous roles at internet firms and media houses, where she had to meet strict performance targets, also known as Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Reflecting on that period, she said she was constantly preoccupied with work and had to be available for her boss’s queries from morning till night, as long as she was awake.

Hailing from a rural area in central China’s Hunan province, Huang comes from a family of bus drivers. Her parents were not pleased with her decision to work at the canteen, worried about the physically demanding nature of the job and the relatively low salary.

“When others asked my parents where I work, they simply said I work at Peking University. Many assume I am a professor there,” she shared.

Huang earns 6,000 yuan (approximately ₹69,000) per month and hopes to become the canteen’s manager in the future. “My university classmates make around 20,000 yuan ( ₹2.3 lakh) per month. But that doesn’t concern me,” she said. “Working in the canteen is my choice, as it aligns with my personal happiness.”

Her decision has drawn mixed reactions on social media in China. While some praised her for prioritising happiness over societal expectations, others criticised her career move.

“Just follow your heart. Don’t worry about what others think,” a social media user commented.

Another person wrote, “She is wise because nothing is more important than your happiness.”

However, some internet users held a different opinion. “It is a waste of educational resources, and her situation should not be promoted,” one remarked.