'My son ate my dad': Toddler accidentally eats grandfather's ashes, leaves mom in shock

A mother in the UK was stunned to discover that her toddler had eaten the ashes of her late father after they were kept in an urn in their living room, the Daily Mail reported. Natasha Emeny had left her toddler alone in the room to put away clothes, and when she returned, she was mortified to find her one-year-old son Koah covered in her late father's cremated ashes. In a video filmed by the shocked mother, the child can be seen with ashes all over him.(Instagram/fratshows)

In a video filmed by the shocked mother, the child can be seen with ashes all over him as a hysterical Emeny kept repeating that he "ate her dad." The unaware toddler just walked around the room, smearing the ashes on his clothes and the furniture.

She claimed that the urn was out of her son's reach as it was placed on a top shelf, but the child was somehow able to access it and decided to snack on his grandfather's ashes.

"Oh my God. When your son eats your dad. My son has eaten my dad's ashes!" she can be heard saying in the video, showing the open urn and her toddler covered in ashes.

Take a look at the video here:

The mother, who was at first shocked by what happened, said that her late father would have seen the humor in the situation. "He never met him, but now they are always together!" she said.

She posted the video on social media, where it amassed hundreds of thousands of views. Some users believed the whole incident was an April Fool's Day prank, but she clarified that it was all real and she was still processing what happened.

"I was taking some washing upstairs, literally for a couple of minutes. I come back down to him covered in ashes. It took me a moment to realize it was, in fact, my dad's ashes," the mother said after making the horrifying discovery. "I was mortified. I'm still trying to process it!" she said.

She told UK media that her son was fine and that he did not eat too many of the ashes.

Some users, who were shocked by the incident, also found the humor in it. "Grandad for breakfast," said one of them.

"I don't think this is how reincarnation is supposed to work," joked another.

"Well, now you can also say to him when he's older, 'I can see a lot of your grandfather in you!'" remarked a third user.