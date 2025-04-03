Man poses as delivery agent to bring food to girlfriend, internet calls him 'greenest flag ever'

A viral video showing a young woman's boyfriend pretending to be a delivery agent to bring her food late in night has been melting hearts on the internet. The video posted on Instagram by @yaplof was titled "POV: When your bf is not allowed in hostel so he dresses up as Jio Mart to get you food". A viral video features a boyfriend pretending to be a delivery agent to bring food to his girlfriend at her hostel.(Instagram/yaplof)

The clip opens to a man carrying a grocery bag on a scooter and stopping at the gate of a hostel. He parks his vehicle and walks up to hand over the parcel. He appears to be a delivery agent but as he approaches he smiles at the woman and they both share a laugh as he hands over the food. The woman even teases her boyfriend by saying "thank you, bhaiya" to which he flashes her a look and they both smile before he leaves.

Take a look at the video here:

The video won hearts on the internet, amassing millions of views, with social media users labelling the man "the greenest flag". "See girls, don't ever settle for any less," said one of them.

Another joked that the video was a lie and her boyfriend actually works as a delivery agent. "Plot twist: her bf is actually a Jio Mart delivery guy," they said.

Others called it the "cutest" interaction on the internet. "This is legit, legit the cutest thing I saw on the Internet," said one of them.

"All these efforts just to be called a bhaiya in the end, he deserves a hug. Men in love are the cutest," wrote another user.

"Green nahi behen yeh toh golden flag hai," joked a third user.

